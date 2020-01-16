Buhari Jets Out To London Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday depart Abuja for London, UK, to participate in the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit.

The President will leave Nigeria, three days earlier to attend the summit which will hold on Monday, January 20, 2020.

This was made known by Bashir Ahmed, the president’s aide on new media, via his Twitter handle on Thursday evening.

Read Also: Aisha Buhari Shares Video Of Daughter Waving From Presidential Jet Amid Criticisms

He tweeted: President @MBuhari will depart Abuja Friday for London to participate in the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit holding on Monday, January 20, 2020.

See tweet below