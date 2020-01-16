Buhari Jets Out To London Friday

by Valerie Oke
President Buhari waving from aircraft door
President Buhari waving from aircraft door

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday depart Abuja for London, UK, to participate in the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit.

The President will leave Nigeria, three days earlier to attend the summit which will hold on Monday, January 20, 2020.

This was made known by Bashir Ahmed, the president’s aide on new media, via his Twitter handle on Thursday evening.

Read Also: Aisha Buhari Shares Video Of Daughter Waving From Presidential Jet Amid Criticisms

He tweeted: President @MBuhari will depart Abuja Friday for London to participate in the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit holding on Monday, January 20, 2020.

See tweet below

 

Tags from the story
Muhammadu Buhari, UK/Africa summit
0

You may also like

Maina’s reinstatement confirmed by minister

9 things didn’t know about Governor Akinwumni Ambode

Violence erupt at APC local government primaries in Lagos

Six ways to have your dream wedding without breaking the bank

RCCG Pastor, Wife, Kids Crushed to Death in Fatal Road Accident in Lagos (Photos)

China successfully launches first woman astronaut into Space

Finally !!!! Law school graduate who was not called to BAR breaks silence

Tragedy As ‘Evil’ Landlady Pours Hot Porridge On Tenant’s 1-Year-Old Baby Over Unpaid Rent (Photos)

Nigerian Athletes Are Drug Free —AFN

Nigerian Athletes Are Drug Free —AFN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *