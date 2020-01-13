Buhari Never Visited El-Zakzaky To Beg For Votes: Aide

by Verity Awala
President Buhari
President Buhari

Bashir Ahmad, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media has dismissed claims that his principal alongside Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai sought votes from Shiites.

A media platform on Sunday had tweeted a photo of the president and El-Rufai with the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria(IMN), Ibrahim El Zakzaky on Twitter.

It claimed that Buhari had gone to seek the votes of the IMN leader and his followers but later turned their guns on them.

It tweeted: “FLASHBACK: When They Needed Votes, Nigeria’s President @MBuhari And Governor Nasir @elrufai Visited And Bowed To Ibrahim El Zakzaky And Then Turned Their Guns On Him And His Followers.”

However, reacting to the tweet, Ahmad said in all his 5-time campaigns for the Presidency (2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019), Buhari never visited Ibrahim Zakzaky to seek his and followers votes.

Read Also: El-Zakzaky Will Remain In Custody Because Of All The Pains He Has Caused: El-Rufai

He tweeted thus: “To set the record straight; Pres. @MBuhari has never, in all his 5 time campaigns for the Presidency (2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019), visited Ibrahim Zakzaky to seek his and followers votes, the picture was at a public event in 2009. Gov. @elrufai’s was a condolence visit in 2014.”

