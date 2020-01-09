Buhari Overrules Minister’s Decision, Reinstates NBET MD

President Muhammadu Buhari has overruled the decision of Sale Mamman, minister of power, asking Marilyn Amobi, the managing director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company Limited (NBET) to step down.

The reversal was contained in a memo from the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

According to the memo, the agency has also been moved from the ministry of power to the ministry of finance.

The minister had asked Amobi in December 2019 to step down with immediate effect in order to “restore sanity” in the management of the agency.

The minister also directed the constitution of a 5-man investigative committee to look into the allegations against the MD.

With the president’s decision, Nnaemeka Ewelukwa, a general manager of the agency, who immediately assumed office as the acting managing director of NBET after Amobi has been asked to step aside.