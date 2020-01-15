Buhari Reacts To S/Court’s Judgement On Imo Guber Election

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Supreme Court judgment on Imo state as a victory for the people of the state.

Speaking via a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, he added that a new journey to build a new Imo with new energy is about to kickstart as a result of the victory.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria sacked Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of the state and declared Hope Uzodinma as the governor of the state.

Statement below:

“The road to justice may be long and tortuous, but it is the best path for anyone aggrieved.

“Under the new administration, a new journey to build a new Imo with new energy is about to begin. In this outcome, it is the people of Imo State who have emerged victorious,”