Buhari Reacts To S/Court’s Judgement On Imo Guber Election

by Eyitemi Majeed
President Buhari
President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Supreme Court judgment on Imo state as a victory for the people of the state.

Speaking via a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, he added that a new journey to build a new Imo with new energy is about to kickstart as a result of the victory.

Read Also: Senate President Ahmed Lawan Reacts As Supreme Court Declares Hope Uzodinma Imo State Governor

The Supreme Court of Nigeria sacked Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of the state and declared Hope Uzodinma as the governor of the state.

Statement below:

“The road to justice may be long and tortuous, but it is the best path for anyone aggrieved.

“Under the new administration, a new journey to build a new Imo with new energy is about to begin. In this outcome, it is the people of Imo State who have emerged victorious,”

 

Tags from the story
Emeka Ihedioha, Hope Uzodinma, President Muhammadu Buhari
0

You may also like

Ogun Bans Children From Hawking During School Hours

Doyin Okupe is on His Own over National Assembly Comments – Presidential Aide

Nigerian teenage boy stowed away in Aircraft wheels from Lagos to London and back to Lagos

So You Think You Can Fight? Wrestling Tournament for Good Governance Coming Soon

“Government for my country na joke” — Wizkid tweets

NNPC / ESSO International Postgraduate Scholarship Awards: 2013

Buhari signing his resumption letter (photos)

Can A One Night Stand Turn Into A Long Term Relationship?

Female Banker Crushes LASTMA Official to Death, Flees Scene of Crime

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *