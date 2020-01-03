Buhari’s Administration Has Caused Pains To Nigerians: PDP

The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) had distanced itself from claims by Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC) that it started the third term agenda rumour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The opposition party in a statement on Thursday Thursday advised Oshiomhole to desist from going to the Presidential villa to push the impossible.

It stated also that Nigerians have moved on from the Buhari led government and are already counting days to the 2023 presidential election.

Third Term: The PDP has counseled the embattled National Chairman of the fizzling APC, Adams Oshiomhole to stop pushing the APC third term discourse in the public space.

The party further counsels Oshiomhole to desist from going to the Presidential villa to push the impossible as such will not save him from the axe of suspension dangling over his political head or his inescapable prosecution over allegations of corruption and mismanagement of Edo state resources while he was governor of that state.

The PDP further notes that such mission to the Villa, like the one Oshiomhole made today, will also not save the APC from fizzling before 2023, as even alluded to by President Buhari in his apprehensions about the gloomy future of the the APC.

Mr. Oshiomhole should therefore stop sounding like a broken brass in his attempt to launder a failed merchandise.

Of course, Nigerians need not be reminded, of the exit date of an administration that has caused them so much pains, abused our law, trampled on their rights and undermined our electoral process.

It would interest Oshiomhole to know that if anything, Nigerians are already counting days for May 29, 2023, when the APC and the Buhari administration will be consigned to the dustbin of history.

Oshiomhole should therefore accept the fact that Nigerians have moved ahead towards 2023 and that the APC is not in their equation.