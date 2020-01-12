Buhari’s Aide On New Media Caught Kneeling Down For Atiku (Photo)

by Eyitemi Majeed
presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu while kneeling down to greet Atiku
Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu while kneeling down to greet Atiku

The wedding ceremony of former EFCC Boss, Nuhu Ribadu’s son, Ismaila brought major political players across the country together irrespective of their Party affinity.

The duo of Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari’s aide on new media, and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate during the 2019 general elections, met at the occasion.

On sighting Atiku, Garba went down on his knees to greet the former vice-president despite their political differences.

The wedding ceremony held at Al-Nur mosque, Abuja on Saturday, 11th January.

 

