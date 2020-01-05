Buratai Inaugurates Science Faculty At Nigerian Army University

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has inaugurated an ultra-modern building complex for the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences for the Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NANS) the newly constructed science faculty complex comprises 47 offices, including offices for two deans of faculty and 24 classrooms and lecture halls as well as three laboratories.

At the inauguration ceremony on Friday, the Chief of Army Staff expressed that the facility was one of the numerous projects under construction in the university financed by both army and federal government.

He also expressed that the faculty complex was a pointer to the commitment of Nigerian army and other stakeholders to ensure the realisation of the vision of the university.

