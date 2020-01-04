Burna Boy And Stefflon Don Hangout At The Beach (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy and his British rapper girlfriend, Stefflon Don were spotted hanging out at a beach in Lagos at night.

The celebrity couple has been spotted together at various events in Nigeria over the course of the festive period and their love seems to be waxing stronger with each passing day.

Also Read: Check Out How Burna Boy, Stefflon Don Ushered In The New Year (Video)

In the new video that just surfaced online, the two music couple were seen all loved up at the beach.

Watch the video below: