Burna Boy Nominated For International Male Artist At Brits Award

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy is riding high in the entertainment industry in the world and now he has been nominated for the International male artist of the year by the Brits Award.

The Grammy Award nominee has been nominated alongside three Americans – Bruce Springsteen, Post Malone and Tyler, The Creator – Irishman Dermot Kennedy.

The Nigerian act also featured on one of the nominated songs for song of the year titled “Location” by Dave.

The award is scheduled to hold on the 18th of February 2020.

See his tweet below: