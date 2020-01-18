Burna Boy Unveils New Mansion (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy is in a celebration mood as he just got himself a new mansion in Lagos.

The Grammy nominee has been acquiring different assets in the past few weeks and it seems he is enjoying himself at the moment.

Recall that some weeks ago, the singer acquired new cars to round off 2019 and in 2020, he and his Britsh girlfriend, Stefflon Don celebrated a year anniversary of dating.

Now, the singer who hails from Port Harcourt has acquired a new crib in Lagos.

Watch the video below: