Cardi B Moves To Apply For Nigerian Citizenship (Photo)

American singer, Cardi B has stated that she is set to file for her Nigerian citizenship. She made this known via her official Twitter handle.

She made the revelation in reaction to Donald Trump’s order which resulted in the death of an Iranian army commander which has since sparked outrage on social media.

She wrote:

Naa these memes are fuckin but shit aint no joke! Specially being from New York. Its sad this man is putting American lives in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date… I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.