Cardi B Or Cadijat? – Cardi B Asks Nigerians To Pick A Name For Her

American rapper, Cardi B has taken to Twitter to hold a public hearing on the appropriate Nigerian name that best suits her, ahead of her relocation move.

Information Nigeria recalls the 27-year-old rapper had earlier declared her intention of filing for a Nigerian citizenship in case a World War breaks out between America and Iran.

Cardi B took to the microblogging site to ask her fans to help pick a Nigerian name and she had only two options which are Chioma B and Cadijat.

