Cardi B Set To Pick A Nigerian Tribe After Applying For Citizenship (Photo)

American rapper, Cardi B has once again taken to Twitter page to announce that she is set to pick a Nigerian tribe.

This is coming after she is ready to apply for a citizenship in the west African coast following the threats from Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The supreme leader has promised to take revenge on the United States Of America for the death of his second in command, Qassem Soleimani.

According to reports, it was Trump’s order which Cardi calls his dumbest move ever that resulted in the death of the Iranian commander.

See the post below: