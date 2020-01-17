Catholic Church May Soon Ban Mbaka From Preaching: Lagos Archbishop

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Adewale Martins, says the church may soon ban the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, from preaching if he continues to deviate from the doctrines and tenets of the Catholic Church.

Martins said this during an interview with the BBC Igbo while reacting to Mbaka’s prophecy that Hope Uzodinma would emerge as governor of Imo State.

He said if Mbaka continued in the manner he was doing things, the Catholic Church may bar him from preaching because the Catholic Church does not engage in partisan politics.

Read Also: I Have 39 More Prophecies That Will Come To Pass – Father Mbaka

Martins said, “Fr. Mbaka falls under the authority of the Bishop of Enugu Diocese and therefore he has the responsibility of cautioning him. I can imagine that this must be giving the bishop some challenges.

“It must be giving him a bit of a headache and I feel sorry for him and I hope he will find some way of dealing with this matter that has been recurring. Of course, what could be done in the end is either to say, ok you receive the sanction of being stopped from public ministry. That is a possibility. If it is not done, there must be a reason.”

The archbishop added, “It is utterly surprising that Fr Mbaka would go as far as naming one person as governor against another. It is embarrassing when you hear of priests or people in position of authority making statements that are clearly partisan.

“The position of the Catholic Church on matters that have to do with politics is not to be partisan. Of course, we as a church cannot be oblivious to political events and happenings in the country or the world at large and therefore we must speak from the point of view of principles.

“The priest who believes he has a gift of prophecy has to test whatever has been told to him in the light of the scriptures, in the light of the teachings of the church and in terms of the authority that has been given to leaders in the church.”