Celebrating Another Person’s Success Never Dims Your Light, Says Diane

by Eyitemi Majeed
Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Diane
2019 former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Diane says celebrating another person’s success does not dim anybody’s light.

She further stated that one is only in competition with oneself.

Speaking via her Instagram page, she further advised her fans to block all forms of noise and focus.

“Celebrating another person’s success never dims your light ✨. Always remember that. Your only Competition is Yourself, set your goals and pursue them, block all the white noise then focus. You were born for a purpose, find it!”

