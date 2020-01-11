Celebrity Week In Review: Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Tony Umez Make Headlines

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian celebrities, Dakore Egbuson-Akande and Tony Umez made headlines this week and it is not because of a new movie.

Dakore Egbuson-Akande
Talented actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande

Word on the social media street is that veteran Nollywood actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, and her husband, Olumide Akande have gone their separate ways.

Dakore Egbuson-Akande and her husband, Olumide Akande
Dakore Egbuson-Akande and her husband, Olumide Akande

The couple, who beared two daughters, in the course of their nine-year-old marriage separated and reliable sources claim the marriage had problems a few years back but the couple tried to make things work out.

The sources allege Olumide, who is one of a son of billionaire businessman, Harry Akande, is broke and the money isn’t flowing like when they met, courted and married.

We will still like to hear the truth straight from the horse’s mouth as neither of the couple have come out to debunk the rumour.

Time will tell.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor, Tony Umez, on the other hand, has taken to social media to celebrate his beautiful daughter, Princess Chiamaka Umez.

Actor Tony Umez and his daughter, Princess
Actor Tony Umez and his daughter, Princess

The actor was pictured his daughter as she recently turned a year older.

Guess you didn’t know the actor has a grown up daughter.

