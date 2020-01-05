Celebrity Week In Review: Mr Ibu, Nkechi Blessing Share Thankful Moments In Their Lives

by Amaka Odozi

Starting off the new year, two Nigerian celebrities, Mr. Ibu and Nkechi Blessing made our week as they shared moments in their lives that they are thankful for.

John Okafor
John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu

Popular comic actor, Mr. Ibu whose real name is John Okafor shared how he almost lost his life in the most unthinkable way.

The actor recounted his first-hand encounter with cannibals at a film location in a remote part of Nigeria.

During an interview with Daily Sun, Mr. Ibu said that after filming in the village, his colleagues accidentally left him behind at night.

Fortunately, his friends came back just in time to get him before the flesh-eating humans could have their way.

Nkechi Blessing
Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing also shared a touching moment in her life as she revealed how actress, Funke Akindele made a huge impact in her life in 2019.

According to the mom of one, Mrs Akindele gave her the opportunity to feature in one of her movies and that opportunity change her life.

2019 is over and a decade has come to an end.

What are you thankful for?

Tags from the story
funke akindele, mr ibu, Nkechi Blessing
0

