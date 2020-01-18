Celebrity Week In Review: Regina Daniels, Toyin Abraham And The Men In Their Lives

Regina Daniels and Toyin Abraham don’t joke with the men in the lives and this is evident in the way they shower their spouses with sweet words and post lovey-dovey photos on social media.

Daniels and her billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko are still enjoying marital bliss and living lavida loca, going from one country to another in each other arms.

Just when everyone thought, the 20-year-old actress would end up with her close friend, Somadina, the politician stole her heart within a wink of an eye.

The odd couple do not let age difference get in the way of their love and fun.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actress and her hubby were seen all loved up in a new photo which screamed couple goals.

Speaking about couple goals, Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham had her fans and followers awwing over the heartfelt message she wrote to her hubby, Kolawole Ajeyemi, as he turned a year older on Friday.

This is Abraham’s second marriage since her messy divorce from the actor, Adeniyi Johnson, who is now married to actress, Seyi Edun.

The actress described the father of her son, Ire as the one God used to cover her nakedness in Yoruba language.

We all deserve some type of happiness in our lives.