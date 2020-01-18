Chelsea Defeated By Newcastle At St James Park

Chelsea was defeated by a lone goal during the Premier League late kick-off against Newcastle at the St James Park on Saturday.

The Blues had started the match hoping to open a 8 points lead over 5th placed Manchester United who travels to Anfield on Sunday.

However, the Magpies offered stiff resistance to all the attacking moves of the Blues.

The only real chance of the match fell to Brazilian, Willian who ended up dragging his shot wide from close range.

However, on the stroke of 90 minutes, the Blues poured forward hoping to snatch the maximum three points but the Magpies countered to score the only goal of the match.