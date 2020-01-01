Chelsea Held By Stubborn Brighton

Chelsea missed the chance to consolidate on their fourth position on the league table as they were held to a 1-1 draw by stubborn Brighton during their first domestic league fixture in the new year.

The Blues had braced into a 10-minutes lead and were though to be coasting to their first domestic league victory of the new year.

However, Brighton had other ideas as they leveled up deep into the second half.

As a result of the disappointing stalemate, they have now begun the new year without a victory and sit two points ahead of fifth placed Manchester united.