Chelsea Held By Stubborn Brighton

by Eyitemi Majeed
Tammy Abraham
Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham

Chelsea missed the chance to consolidate on their fourth position on the league table as they were held to a 1-1 draw by stubborn Brighton during their first domestic league fixture in the new year.

The Blues had braced into a 10-minutes lead and were though to be coasting to their first domestic league victory of the new year.

Read Also: Chelsea Come Back From Behind To Defeat Arsenal At Emirates

However, Brighton had other ideas as they leveled up deep into the second half.

As a result of the disappointing stalemate, they have now begun the new year without a victory and sit two points ahead of fifth placed Manchester united.

Tags from the story
Brighton, chelsea
0

You may also like

I Wanted Lewandowski – Wenger

Milan, Sevilla Confirm Carlos Bacca’s Move to the San Siro

Martino Will See Out His Current Barca Contract- Bartomeu

ATP Tour Finals: Wawrinka Beats Cilic, Sets All-Swiss Semi with Federer

Fed Cup: Enyimba, Two More Glo NPFL Teams Heads into Semis

Manchester United return back to the Champions league in style

Man Utd Fans Hid In Toilet Overnight To Watch Arsenal Game

Eguavoen, Finidi Speaks On How Super Eagles Can Win The AFCON Final

Fabregas Back to England is “Absurd,” “I’m Happy at Barca-” Fabregas.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *