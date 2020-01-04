Chimamanda Adiche Celebrates New Year With Her Parents (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, took to her Instagram page to reveal how she spent her festive period.

The renowned writer who spent the festive period in her hometown in Abba, Anambra state, and held her annual creative writing workshop in Anambra shared an adorable video of her parents.

In the video, the renowned author is heard hailing her parents in her native tongue, the Igbo language.

She called their names, greeted them, and hailed them in their native titles in the heartwarming video.

Watch the video below:

