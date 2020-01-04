‘Christians Enjoy More Holidays Than Muslims In Nigeria’ – MURIC

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has alleged that Christians in Nigeria enjoy more holidays than Muslims in Nigeria.

MURIC made this assertion in a statement released on Friday morning while reacting to claims made by CAN that Christians are being persecuted in the country.

The group in its statement said the number of public holidays including New Year day being enjoyed by Christians is proof that Christians are more favored than Muslims.

MURIC’s statement signed by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, expressed that out of the 8 religious public holidays, Christians have five, while muslims have just three.

