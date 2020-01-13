Christians Have Advantage Over Muslims In Nigeria: Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, popular social media analyst has expressed that Christians have more advantage than muslims in Nigeria with the way country is structured.

The popular analyst made this statement while reacting to a report of a lawyer suing the Federal Government on the issue of Arabic inscriptions on Nigeria’s currency and on the Nigerian Army’s logo.

Also Read: Here Is Why You Regularly Get Ignored – Reno Omokri

According to Reno, the Arabic inscriptions on the Naira and Military symbol doesn’t depict Islam.

He went on to point that working from Monday to Friday in Nigeria is of Christian origin. Hence, he said going to court over Arabic language on the Naira is not the right step.

See his tweets below:

There is nothing Islamic in the Naira notes and the Nigerian Army emblems. Arabic is not Islamic. English is not Christian. They are writing scripts. Arabic is the writing script that majority of core Northerners, who cant read English, understand#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 12, 2020

Christians have a great advantage over Muslims in Nigeria’s daily life. Take the Monday-Friday work week. It is of Judeo-Christian origin. Islamic nations work Sunday-Thursday. Going to court over Arabic on Naira opens a Pandora’s Box we DONT need#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 12, 2020

At the time Arabic was first introduced into Nigeria’s currency, BY THE BRITISH (not Nigerians), in 1912 (see pic), it was because the number of Northerners who read and wrote Arabic was higher than the population of them who read and wrote English#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets pic.twitter.com/V54mJfCXIm — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 12, 2020

Arabic on our currency and Army emblem was introduced by the BRITISH in 1912. It is NOT an Islamic agenda! Those who know me, know I would fight such an agenda even to DEATH. The Black man must learn to be factual and guided by history, not emotion#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 12, 2020