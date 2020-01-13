Christians Have Advantage Over Muslims In Nigeria: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri, popular social media analyst has expressed that Christians have more advantage than muslims in Nigeria with the way country is structured.

The popular analyst made this statement while reacting to a report of a lawyer suing the Federal Government on the issue of Arabic inscriptions on Nigeria’s currency and on the Nigerian Army’s logo.

According to Reno, the Arabic inscriptions on the Naira and Military symbol doesn’t depict Islam.

He went on to point that working from Monday to Friday in Nigeria is of Christian origin. Hence, he said going to court over Arabic language on the Naira is not the right step.

