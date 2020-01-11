Coffin Sellers Asked To Vacate Zambia Hospital After Several Complaints From ‘Depressed’ Patients

by Valerie Oke

Coffins sellers outside Zambia’s University Teaching Hospital (UTH) have been asked to leave the hospital premises following complaints from patients that the sight of coffins depress them.

The traders are believed to have sited their business outside the hospital because of the UTH mortuary.

The patients had lodged several complaints to Lusaka city council which eventually prompted the move, Daily Mail, a Zambian newspaper reports.

Read Also: Zambian President Sends U.S Ambassador Out Of Country Over Comment On Hemosexualism

They complained that coffin sellers make the hospital vicinity “scary” rather than being a “symbol of hope”.

Miles Sampa, Lusaka Mayor, was said to have given the coffin sellers from now till March to vacate the hospital.

He reportedly warned that those who fail to relocate within the stipulated period would be relocated to graveyards.

 

 

Tags from the story
Zambi teaching hospital
0

You may also like

Deadly ISIL attacks kill at least 29 in Iraq

Photo: Pizza Man Lifts Barack Obama off The Ground out Of Joy

pastor Ng’ang’a while conducting the deliverance session

Ugandan Pastor Uses Football To Conduct Deliverance On Church Members

Bangladesh Hangs Islamist Leader Over 1971 Crimes

Sierra Leone Defends Response To Ebola Outbreak

Mandela’s Grandson Calls His Brother A Bastard As Family Feud Deepens

Pakistan Reopens Airport After Taliban Attack

Egypt Brotherhood Chief, Mohammed Badie Sentenced To Death

David Cameron – UK Property No Safe Haven For ‘Dirty Money’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *