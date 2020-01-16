Comedian Alibaba Sends Memo To Men Begging For Money Instead Of Working

Veteran stand up Comedian Alibaba has shamed men who go about begging for money to cater for their needs.

The comedian shared a picture an African woman doing a manual labour under the sun with her baby behind her back.

Also Read: Comedian Alibaba Speaks On Viral Video Of Housewife Assaulting Husband’s Side Chick

The popular comedian advised men who like begging for money to take a cue from the woman in the picture and find a job to do.

He wrote:

“And some men will say, I dont know what to do. Or even the ones always asking for 3000 or 2000 “to feed my siblings”

_

Hey brothers, please, this year, find something to do. Volunteer. Ignore what people will say. Get a job. Or create one”.