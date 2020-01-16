Comedian Alibaba Sends Memo To Men Begging For Money Instead Of Working

by Olayemi Oladotun

Veteran stand up Comedian Alibaba has shamed men who go about begging for money to cater for their needs.

Alibaba
Comedian Alibaba

The comedian shared a picture an African woman doing a manual labour under the sun with her baby behind her back.

Also Read: Comedian Alibaba Speaks On Viral Video Of Housewife Assaulting Husband’s Side Chick

The popular comedian advised men who like begging for money to take a cue from the woman in the picture and find a job to do.

He wrote:

“And some men will say, I dont know what to do. Or even the ones always asking for 3000 or 2000 “to feed my siblings”
_
Hey brothers, please, this year, find something to do. Volunteer. Ignore what people will say. Get a job. Or create one”.

Alibaba
Alibaba’s post
Tags from the story
Alibaba
0

You may also like

Cute video of actor, John Dumelo singing for his wife, Mawunya at their traditional wedding (Watch)

Omotola Jalade Set To Release Second Album

Kola Ajeyemi and his family

Toyin Abraham Releases Family Photo As Nigeria Tunrs 59

People once said that I have no womb - Tonto Dikeh

See Reason Tonto Dikeh Called Davido An Amazing Father

First photos from O.C Ukeje’s wedding

Rihanna’s cousin Tavon shot dead at Christmas in Barbados: Singer calls for an end to gun violence

Yemi Alade – “I Feel One Step Closer To Bagging A Grammy Award”

I save my energy for stage and ‘the other room’ –Ras Kimono

GETTING HOT!! Davido Hits The Studio, Set To Release Diss Track Over Wizkid’s Beef

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *