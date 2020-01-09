Comedian Alibaba Speaks On Viral Video Of Housewife Assaulting Husband’s Side Chick

Ace comedian, Ali Baba has highlighted 9 take-homes from the viral video wherein wife was seen assaulting her husband’s side-chick at a mall.

Read Also: Bovi, Basket Mouth And Ali Baba, Who Do You Think Is The Best Comedian?; See What Nigerians Think

Speaking via his Instagram page, the respected humour merchant condemned the wife’s approach before going on to list the deductions.

He wrote:

Why do women do this? To be practical, this is not supposed to be the best approach. If you go confronting the lady your husband is seeing like this, few things can be deduced

_

1. The lady may not be normal. She go just beat you…

_

2. She will be too ashamed to respond to all your insults and would try to find a way to go and hide.

_

3. She might be one step close to being the second wife. And she has actually been telling your husband that she doesn’t want to be a second wife. With this public engagement… She will just say yes.

_

4. She may not really be dating him

_

5. Some people will be looking at you as a trouble maker. “See her, maybe that’s why the husband is going outside”

_

6. This may be the last stray for the woman to save her marriage.

_

7. She has lost all shame and doesn’t care if they call her mad. She must teach this lady a lesson.

_

8. The woman has told her to leave her husband several times and she no wan gree.

_

9. The man causing this fight is not here…

_

What do you think?