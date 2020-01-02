Comedian Bovi Blames Titans After His US Visa Application Was Rejected

by Amaka Odozi

Popular comedian, Bovi took to Twitter to blame fans of reality star, Tacha alias Titans for being behind his misfortune ever since he had a controversial remark about them.

Comedian Bovi
Comedian, Bovi Ugboma

Information Nigeria recalls the Bovi had jokingly said that if he becomes the president of Nigeria, he would declare Titans and marlians as “terrorist organizations”.

This didn’t sit well with fans of Tacha and Naira Marley as they dragged him on social media.

Now, the popular comedian revealed he was denied visa to visit the United States of America on Thursday and Titans are behind it.

Read Also: Beyoncé’s Daughter, Blue Ivy Strikes Pose With Mom, Megan Thee Stallion On New Year Day

See his post below:

Bovis post

Tags from the story
Bovi Ugboma, Marlians, Naira Marley, Tacha, Titans
0

You may also like

Kate Middleton Goes Into Labour For Royal Baby No.2

Uche Jombo Tells Tonto Dikeh To Let It Go

Justin Bieber’s ‘swollen testicle sparks a lawsuit as hospital employee is fired for accessing his file to confirm if he had STD

Pusha T Is Supporting Hillary Clinton In The Most Amusing Way!

Rihanna Dominates Space In Stunning ‘Sledgehammer’ Video

Drakes Now Follows Wizkid On Instagram

‘You couldn’t manage your car biz and now want to sink your claws in my brother’s career’ – Runtown and his manager blast Dili Umenyiora

Lil kesh, Priscillia

Lil Kesh Drops New Music Video Featuring Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter (Video)

Erykah Badu disrupts Instagram with photo of her bushy armpits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *