Comedian Ebiye Dragged For Calling A Lady ‘Dirty’ Over An Unclad Photo

Nigerian Comedian, Ebiye has been dragged under the bus by some Twitter users for calling a girl “dirty” over a photo of her bum she shared on the microblogging site.

The comedian has a history of making nasty jokes about women.

Information Nigeria recalls the comedian had once shared a photo of singer Aramide receiving the award and he accused her of sleeping with someone to get it.

The internet sensation also caused a stir when he posted picture joke of Kenyan actress, Lupita Nyong’o which according to many is “derogatory”.

Taking to Instagram, Ebiye commented on a face and ass photo of @bigchiefenkay with the words,

“heeyaa no make up for her dirty ass”.

This didn’t sit well with some tweeps and they called him out.

Read their exchange below: