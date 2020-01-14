Comedian I Go Save Marries His Longtime Girlfriend

by Temitope Alabi
I Go Save
I Go Save

Ace comedian, I Go Save is finally off the market.

The comedian has finally married his longtime girlfriend and taken to social media to share the exciting news with his fans.

Sharing a photo from his nuptials, he wrote;

”So today I sealed a forever move with the one I love.. officially Mrs IYABO ONODJAYEKE welcome to the family baby.. wedding party loading….. 📷 @eckoncept shot it.”

The comedian made news a while back when he welcomed his baby girl.

Congrats to the couple.

 

