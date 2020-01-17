Comedian MC Fish Explains Why He’s Getting Married To Anita Joseph

Popular Nigerian comedian, MC Fish and actress, Anita Joseph are set to walk down the aisle on Valentine’s day.

In a recent interview with Vanguard, the hypeman explained why he is getting married to the talented actress.

According to Fish, he is tieing the knots with Anita Joseph because she is the only special woman in his life right now.

When asked about her career, he said: “I understand it’s her job, so whenever she is acting, or even doing lovemaking scene thing, I will just sit back and watch my baby girl do her thing because I know she is acting. It’s not the real thing, it’s her job, we are both entertainers and we have understanding. Anytime I watch her movies and she does the sexy things, I would say ‘babe you need to do that for me too, we should try it tonight…”