Comedian MC Fish Explains Why He’s Getting Married To Anita Joseph

by Michael Isaac
Anita Joseph and Mc Fish
Anita Joseph and Mc Fish

Popular Nigerian comedian, MC Fish and actress, Anita Joseph are set to walk down the aisle on Valentine’s day.

In a recent interview with Vanguard, the hypeman explained why he is getting married to the talented actress.

According to Fish, he is tieing the knots with Anita Joseph because she is the only special woman in his life right now.

READ ALSO – Anita Joseph Spotted Dancing Sexy For MC Fish (Video)

When asked about her career, he said: “I understand it’s her job, so whenever she is acting, or even doing lovemaking scene thing, I will just sit back and watch my baby girl do her thing because I know she is acting. It’s not the real thing, it’s her job, we are both entertainers and we have understanding. Anytime I watch her movies and she does the sexy things, I would say ‘babe you need to do that for me too, we should try it tonight…”

Tags from the story
Anita Joseph, MC Fish
0

You may also like

See Luxury Items Given To Guests At Dangote Daughter’s Wedding (Photos)

Jennifer Lopez On Divorce From Marc Anthony: “I Felt Like I Was Going To Die”

‘Oversabi’ Fan Slams Singer Simi Over Her Choice Of Wig And Dressing (Photos)

‘I Love You Forever, My Ejika, My Everything ‘ – Actress Seyi Tells Toyin Aimakhu’s Ex-husband (Photos)

Akpororo Has Street Named After Him

Basketmouth Sends Hilarious Message To Armed Robbers In South Africa Ahead Of His Visit

I Never Said I Was Dating Falz – Simi Says

Don Jazzy reacts to Linda Ikeji’s Pregnancy

Davido’s Girlfriend Chioma Is Like A prostitute, she’s a disgrace – Nigerian Man Says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *