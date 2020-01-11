Comedian, Mr Jollof Mocks David Lyon’s ‘Governor Of The Year’ Award (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular comedian, Mr Jollof has mocked the unidentified organizers of the “Govenor of the Year” award given to Bayelsa State Governor-Elect, David Lyon.

Recall it was reported that the newly elected governor who is set to be Sworn-In on the 14th of February 2020 confirmed in a video that he was given the best governor of 2019 award.

Reacting to the news, the popular comedian expressed his shock at the award, and he went on to query the organizers on the criteria used in choosing the incoming governor of Bayelsa as the best in 2019.

Watch the video below:

