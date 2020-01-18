Metro News

Commercial Bus Driver Dies During Sex Romp In Delta Hotel

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

morgue

A man has reportedly lost his life after a sex romp in a Delta hotel. The Delta State Police Command on Friday confirmed the death of a man who lost his life after sex romp in a Delta hotel.

DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the Command’s spokesperson, speaking to newsmen on Friday in Asaba said that the incident occurred on Thursday in the Ibusa community, near Asaba.

Read Also: Young Man Dies During Sex Competition After Seventh Round In Lagos

Onovwakpoyeya said: “We received a report of the incident and our officers went to the scene and removed the corpse.

“However, we have commenced an investigation into the matter.”

Sources in the community claim the man was married and died after his sex date with a woman.

The deceased, until his death, was a 55-year-old commercial bus driver.

“The man is married and lives in Ibusa with his family.

“On the day of the incident, he went to the hotel with his lady friend, a mother of three.

“We learnt that the lady sneaked out of the hotel room and told the hotel receptionist to check on the man that he was not feeling too well.

“It was the hotel receptionist that raised alarm after she saw the man lying motionless on the bed,” one of the sources said.

The source who pleaded anonymity, also revealed that the lady went into hiding after escaping from the hotel, but has been apprehended.

