Commuters Left Stranded As ‘Ajaokuta Bridge’ Splits Apart In Kogi (Video)

by Michael Isaac

Popular Ajaokuta bridge in Kogi State has cut into two, according to a  video clip made shared on Instagram.

In the video, commuters stranded in fear as they expressed their discomfort.

The commuters were seen on different ends of the bridge as they were brought to a halt.

From the video shared, the commuters were also heard expressing how wide the split was.

However, some other commuters at the other side of the bridge were also seen going about their journey, ignoring the wide split.

Watch Video Here:

