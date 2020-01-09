Contempt: Court Sends Council for Arts DG, Runsewe To Jail

A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama has sentenced the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe to prison.

Information Nigeria recalls Mr. Runsewe made headlines after he called controversial cross-dresser, Bobrisky a national disgrace.

The transgender’s birthday party was also disrupted in the process.

The judge, Justice Jude Okeke made the order for the DG’s arrest on Thursday while ruling on a motion which emanated from a suit filed by Ummakalif Limited against Minister of the FCT, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), DG of NCAC, and the Minister for Culture and Tourism, as the first, second, third and fourth defendants respectively.

The claimant in the motion sought an order of the court committing Runsewe to prison for contempt of court order made on December 15, 2017.

Justice Okeke described Runsewe’s act as highly ‘contemptuous’.

The judge said he should be sent to the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) in Kuje as this will serve as a deterrent to others who abuse office and disobey court orders with disdain.

Okeke ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to arrest Runsewe with immediate effect and hand him over to the National Correctional Services pending when he retraces his steps.

The court had ordered parties in the suit to stay proceedings on every activity concerning the demolition of the Arts and Craft village located in the Central Business District area of the FCT.