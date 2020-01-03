Court Docks Fake UNILAG Lecturer In Lagos

A 39-year-old fake lecturer, Isaac Obi, was arraigned by the police in Lagos on Friday before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, NAN reports.

The prosecutor, Insp. Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant, Obi,charged with three counts of false pretence, fraud and stealing, committed the offence on Nov. 1, 2019 in Lagos.

According to Uche, the defendant presented himself as a lecturer from the University of Lagos to one Lucky Ikeduba.

The prosecution also alleged that the accused lied to Ikeduba that he can secure admission into the university.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant requested and obtained N250,000 from the complainant to ”facilitate” the admission process.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 78, 287, 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence and the Magistrate A.A. Adesanya admitted him to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until March 4, for mention.