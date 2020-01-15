Court Sends Church Accountant To Prison For Stealing N15.5m Tithe And Offering

by Valerie Oke
Ibrahim Aku
Ibrahim Aku

One Ibrahim Aku, the accountant of EYN Church of Christ the Church of Brethren in Nigeria, has been sentenced to 18-year imprisonment for stealing tithe and offering to the tune of N15.5m.

According to reports, he was charged with a six-count charge bordering on forgery and obtaining money by false pretence by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He was said to have committed the crime with one Benefit Ishaku who is currently at large.

The trial judge then ordered that he refund the missing money back to the church.

