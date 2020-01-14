Court Strikes Out Car Theft Allegation Against Naira Marley

by Olayemi Oladotun

A Lagos State Magistrates’ Court has dismissed a car theft charge filed by the police against hip hop artist, Adeyemi Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley.

Naira Marley
Naira Marley

Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias made the order on Tuesday morning after receiving a settlement agreement between the complainant Mr Adelekan Ademola and the rapper and his family members charged alongside.

Naira Marley, his two brothers Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and their cousin, Kunle Obere, 22 were the defendants in the case.

According to reports, the rapper was absent in court, but the other defendants were in court.

