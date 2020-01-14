Court Strikes Out Car Theft Allegation Against Naira Marley

A Lagos State Magistrates’ Court has dismissed a car theft charge filed by the police against hip hop artist, Adeyemi Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley.

Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias made the order on Tuesday morning after receiving a settlement agreement between the complainant Mr Adelekan Ademola and the rapper and his family members charged alongside.

Also Read: Naira Marley Bags Viewers Choice Award At Sound City MVP Awards

Naira Marley, his two brothers Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and their cousin, Kunle Obere, 22 were the defendants in the case.

According to reports, the rapper was absent in court, but the other defendants were in court.