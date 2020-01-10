Criminals Are Not Spirits, Take The Battle To Their Doors: CAN Tells FG

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has again urged the federal government to tackle insecurity in the county with all zeal.

Samson Ayokunle, CAN president, said this during Tarayyar Eklesiyoyin Kristi A Nigeria (TEKAN) 2020 assembly, which held in Kaduna state on Thursday.

He said, “There is no life without challenges, however the present challenges is a special one because the church is fighting against terrorism. ”

“It is a very challenging time, accompanied by kidnapping for ransom especially by herdsmen and other hoodlums who are using such as source for trade.”

“Our call to government is that these criminals are not spirits, let them take the battle to their doors and put an end to it.”

The CAN president while lamenting about the cases of kidnapping in the country said other abducted CAN local government chairmen in Jos and Taraba are still being held captive.

“The government must rise up more than ever before and perform their responsibility,” he said.

And to Christians, he said: “They should also be tolerant and more prayerful because God answers prayers, restores peace and touches the heart of those who hate and want to eliminate us. ”

“I am also calling on all Nigerians especially the Christians under my constituency to give peace a chance.

“We should take the bull by the horns on our knees as we endeavor not to be provoked but to maintain peace with our neighbours.”