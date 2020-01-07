Cristiano Ronaldo Scores First Serie A Hatrick

Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first Serie A hat-trick as Juventus beat Cagliari.

Ronaldo took advantage of a Ragnar Klavan error early in the second half to give the champions the lead, before scoring a penalty after Marko Rog fouled Paulo Dybala.

Portugal legend Ronaldo then set up Gonzalo Higuain to put Juve 3-0 up.

And moments later he got his 56th career hat-trick when he slipped the ball under goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

The 34-year-old is in his best scoring run since his £99.2m move from Real Madrid in 2018, scoring in each of his past five Serie A games.