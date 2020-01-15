Cross River Governor Appoints Ubi Franklin As Special Adviser On Tourism

Popular music executive, Ubi Franklin has been appointed special adviser on tourism by the governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade.

This was made known by popular blogger, Stella Dimokorkus in an Instagram post she sent out on Wednesday, 15th December.

Making the announcement, the controversial blogger sent out her congratulatory message and also shared that the triple mg boss’s political career has just kicked off.

He wrote:

@ubifranklintriplemg had just been appointed as special adviser tourism by governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State.

Congrats Ubi. Your political career has just taken off.