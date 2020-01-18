Daddy Freeze Reacts As Catholic Church Threatens To Bar Father Mbaka From Preaching

Adewale Martins, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos earlier on Friday hinted that the church may soon bar the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, from preaching if he continues to deviate from the doctrines and tenets of the Catholic Church.

With respect to this, controversial on-air personality, Daddy Freeze has reacted.

Speaking via his official Instagram page, Daddy Freeze welcomes the statement adding that it is not a bad one if he does not stop ‘his political guesswork.’

He wrote:

Good one! I support this motion if he doesn’t face his calling and stop political guesswork