Daddy Freeze Reacts As Church Accountant Bags 18-Years For Stealing N15.5m Tithe And Offering

Controversial on air personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to the now-viral news that a church accountant bagged 18 years imprisonment for stealing N15.5m tithe and offering.

Speaking via his official Instagram page, he stated that the two instances of stealing that happened in the New Testament were handled spiritually with Jesus Christ being involved in one of them.

He wrote:

Two instances of stealing in the New Testament, both were handled spiritually; one even had Christ himself involved.

–

◄ John 12 ►

New Living Translation

[4] But Judas Iscariot, the disciple who would soon betray him, said, [5] “That perfume was worth a year’s wages. It should have been sold and the money given to the poor.” [6] Not that he cared for the poor—he was a thief, and since he was in charge of the disciples’ money, he often stole some for himself. [7] Jesus replied, “Leave her alone. She did this in preparation for my burial.

–

◄ Acts 5 ►

New Living Translation

[1] But there was a certain man named Ananias who, with his wife, Sapphira, sold some property. [2] He brought part of the money to the apostles, claiming it was the full amount. With his wife’s consent, he kept the rest. [3] Then Peter said, “Ananias, why have you let Satan fill your heart? You lied to the Holy Spirit, and you kept some of the money for yourself. [4] The property was yours to sell or not sell, as you wished. And after selling it, the money was also yours to give away. How could you do a thing like this? You weren’t lying to us but to God!” [5] As soon as Ananias heard these words, he fell to the floor and died. Everyone who heard about it was terrified. [6] Then some young men got up, wrapped him in a sheet, and took him out and buried him. [7] About three hours later his wife came in, not knowing what had happened. [8] Peter asked her, “Was this the price you and your husband received for your land?” “Yes,” she replied, “that was the price.” [9] And Peter said, “How could the two of you even think of conspiring to test the Spirit of the Lord like this? The young men who buried your husband are just outside the door, and they will carry you out, too.”