Daddy Freeze Reacts As Church Officials Steal Millions At Winners Chapel

by Michael Isaac
Popular Nigerian OAP Daddy Freeze has reacted to Bishop Oyedepo’s recent agitation about missing funds in the church.

It was earlier recorded that the Bishop expressed his anger over the misconducts of some members of his staff.

Reacting to that the OAP hinted that it was nothing more than a “daunting cocktail of scriptural misinterpretation, misplaced priorities”

 

Sharing on his Instagram, he wrote in part: “If money they stole money you worked for from your personal business enterprises? If yes they should face the wrath of the law…”

