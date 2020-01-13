Daddy Freeze Reacts As Girls Bag Suspension For Belonging To Marlian Secret Cult

by Michael Isaac
OAP Daddy Freeze
OAP Daddy Freeze

Popular Nigerian on-air media personality, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the reports of a school that suspended some female students for belonging to Marlian female cult group.

Taking to Instagram, the media personality shared a screenshot of another parent’s reaction as he hinted that parents have failed.

According to him, the decision to beat the daughter of the man in the report was pointless.

READ ALSO – Daddy Freeze Reacts As Parents Beat Daughter To Death For Dating Yoruba Boy

Reacting to that, Freeze wrote in part: “Beating won’t work, talk to her and make her see reason. Teach her the real truth about Christ not the worship of money most of your churches teach…”

See His Post Here:

Daddy Freeze
Freeze’s Post
Tags from the story
Daddy Freeze, Marlians, Naira Marley
