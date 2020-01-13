Daddy Freeze Reacts As Girls Bag Suspension For Belonging To Marlian Secret Cult

Popular Nigerian on-air media personality, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the reports of a school that suspended some female students for belonging to Marlian female cult group.

Taking to Instagram, the media personality shared a screenshot of another parent’s reaction as he hinted that parents have failed.

According to him, the decision to beat the daughter of the man in the report was pointless.

Reacting to that, Freeze wrote in part: “Beating won’t work, talk to her and make her see reason. Teach her the real truth about Christ not the worship of money most of your churches teach…”

See His Post Here: