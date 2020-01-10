Daddy Freeze Reacts As Pastors Poison General Overseer To Death

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the trending news of the general overseer of a church being poisoned to death by pastors in the church.

OAP Daddy Freeze
OAP Daddy Freeze

The news which was shared by an Evangelist on Facebook has got social media buzzing.

The controversial OAP queried the acts of clergymen in recent times, as he asked which evil acts pastors don’t engage in.

The controversial OAP also attributed the evil acts of pastors in recent times to churches now being run as a business venture.

See his post below:

Daddy Freeze
Daddy Freeze’s post
