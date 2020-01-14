Daddy Showkey Visits Lizzy Anjorin ‘At Her Home’ (Photo)

by Eyitemi Majeed

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has shared the photo of legendary singer, Daddy Showkey paying her a surprise visit at her abode.

Sharing the photo in an Instagram post, the screen diva revealed that she defeated the singer in some games which were played during his visit.

She wrote:

“Yesterday was madt fun with @daddyshowkey I blessed God for a blessed man like you to step into my little Hut with so much love and fun …”
.
But I beat papa for game no be small 🤪😂🤣🤣🤣🤣😂 who care to see the video???

