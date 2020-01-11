Dakore Egbuson And Olumide Akande’s Marriage Reportedly Crashes

According to rumours, Nollywood actress, Dakore Egbuson and her husband, Olumide Akande are no longer married together.

Signs that the wedlock was troubled reportedly surfaced online when the actress posted a photo where she wore bikini.

Prior to that, she was sighted at the One African Music Fest in Dubai with her brother, Timini.

It is being alleged that financial challenges played a major role in the crash of the 9-year-old marriage.

It is also being rumoured that the marriage, blessed with two daughters, also crashed because the actress refused to give birth again, which negated the desire of the mother-in-law for a grandson.