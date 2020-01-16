Davido Apologizes To E-money, Kcee, Peter Okoye For Joking About Their Hair

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has tendered an apology message to those he offended after he mocked his colleagues, Kcee, Peter Okoye and E-money.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had shared a video in which he flaunted his new haircut and called out the celebrities saying,

“My hair going well… Kcee, Kcee, see my own o, Kcee and E-money and who again”… then someone in the background said ‘Peter’!

Davido also tagged them in the video with the caption “no wig shit”.

In a new post, the singer apologised while saying it’s not a big deal and that he’s going bald as well.

See the post below: