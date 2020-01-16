Davido Apologizes To E-money, Kcee, Peter Okoye For Joking About Their Hair

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has tendered an apology message to those he offended after he mocked his colleagues, Kcee, Peter Okoye and E-money.

Davido
Multi-award winning artiste, Davido

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had shared a video in which he flaunted his new haircut and called out the celebrities saying,

“My hair going well… Kcee, Kcee, see my own o, Kcee and E-money and who again”… then someone in the background said ‘Peter’!

Davido also tagged them in the video with the caption “no wig shit”.

Read Also: Davido And His Crew Filmed Singing Akanchawa Inside Studio

In a new post, the singer apologised while saying it’s not a big deal and that he’s going bald as well.

Read Also: Mercy Eke’s Follows Tacha’s Footsteps As She Now Has A Song

See the post below:

Davido's post
Davido’s post
Tags from the story
Davido, E-Money, kcee, Peter Okoye
0

You may also like

Tonto Dikeh Appreciates Her Plastic Surgeon For Making Her Body Speak In Tongues

Juliet Ibrahim gets male strippers for birthday party (Photos)

My father’s money not mine – Otedola’s first daughter, Tolani

Olamide keeps mute on marriage with baby mama

Singer Omawumi’s traditional wedding to hold this coming weekend

I never knew my parents, I was abandoned as a baby – Bad girl, Maheeda

See baby photos of Tyga that people say proves baby Stormi is his child

2019: “I am not sure there will be an election, even Nigeria may not live” — Pastor Adeboye

Emma Nyra Flaunts Her Toned Skin In Bikini Shots

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *