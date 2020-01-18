Davido, Chioma Follow Back Each Other On Instagram

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, Davido and Chioma have listened to the cries of their fans and followed each other back on Instagram.

The drama started when the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram, which made fans and well-wishers question the state of their relationship.

Recall that Davido is set to wed Chioma as they have already done the introduction in 2019.

READ ALSO – Davido, Chioma Unfollow Each Other On Instagram Amid 4th Babymama Scandal

In a new update, the two have followed each other back as it has reduced the speculations surrounding their relationship.

See Photo Here: