Davido Finally Fulfills His Promise; Gives 1 Million Naira Cash To Two Fans (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has fulfilled his concert promise by giving 1 million naira cash each to two of his fans.

Davido
Multi-award winning artiste, Davido

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had promised a male student of Convenant university and a female student of Afa Babalola university the sum of a million naira each during his “A Good Time” concert at the Eko Atlantic, Lagos in December.

The singer kept to his promise as a photo of the students with the money (in cash) has surfaced online.

See the proof below:

View this post on Instagram

👼🏻

A post shared by DAVIDO DAILY (@thedavidodailyshow) on

