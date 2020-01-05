Davido Finally Fulfills His Promise; Gives 1 Million Naira Cash To Two Fans (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has fulfilled his concert promise by giving 1 million naira cash each to two of his fans.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had promised a male student of Convenant university and a female student of Afa Babalola university the sum of a million naira each during his “A Good Time” concert at the Eko Atlantic, Lagos in December.

The singer kept to his promise as a photo of the students with the money (in cash) has surfaced online.

See the proof below: